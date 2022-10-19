Fans enraptured by Raptors-Celtics OT thriller

The Toronto Raptors made a successful return to the Bell Centre of the NBA Canada Series since 2019 as the Raps took a 137-134 decision over the Boston Celtics in front of 21,900 spectators last Friday night.
The NBA Canada Series is an important element that makes the visit an event not just a game. Through the Hennessy NBA partnership the Experience Box, a three-day pop-up activation was held outside the Bell Centre in Montreal as part of the celebration. From Friday through Sunday fans had the opportunity to view memorabilia, try their hand at shooting and record a souvenir video against a 360 degree backdrop. The global partnership of the two brands was a perfect one to make and was established in 2021. “We have common values, we have common visions for the next 10-15 years on how to impact the different communities,” Jean-Baptiste Descours, Global NBA Program Lead for France’s Maison Hennessy said. “It’s really about the culture. The biggest link is that Hennessy has been a cultural agent for decades, for centuries. Hennessy is a 257 year old brand and the NBA has an impact everywhere in the world as well.”
Being part of the series was just fine by the Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla. “I love to travel,” Joe Mazzulla said. “Montreal is a beautiful city I had the chance to walk around some last night. The real importance is that these games help to grow the game.”
While there was a fair share of Celtics fans in the stands, it was definitely a Raptor heavy crowd. “It’s amazing,” Raptor super fan Nav Bhatia said. “The love Montrealers show for basketball and the Raptors is amazing. I see so many Raptors jerseys, God bless them and keep supporting us.”
It was the final tune-up and look see at the players that would populate the respective clubs’ rosters but fans were treated to the A-listers logging plenty of minutes. Unfortunately the Raptors were missing Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. and Montreal’s own Chris Boucher but the fans got to see plenty of action from O.G. Anunoby 32 points and four-for-five from three point range, Scottie Barnes 25 points and Fred VanVleet 13 points. Montreal’s Khem Birch hit the hardwood for 14 minutes of the game.
In the pre-game press conference with Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse, he touched on what Boucher brings to the mix. “He’s a little bit of a unique player,” Nick Nurse said. “He’s a shot blocker inside and outside. He blocks a lot of threes so he covers some territory. He’s pretty relentless on the offensive glass and get a lot of put backs. Then there are some nights he’ll go out there and shoot a few threes with that kind of awkward, different looking shot he puts up there that you never think will go in. He’ll get on a roll with that. He is an energy provider to this team, that’s why we bring him off the bench. He usually, immediately sparks energy and gets that next group of guys playing or infuses the first group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.