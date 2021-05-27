It has been all over the media about the heresy of Nos Glorieux going into battle with not one Quebec born player wearing “la Sainte-Flanelle.” It was a matter of circumstance that it happened for the first time in 112 years because due to injuries the Quebecois on the roster were not able to answer the call. “The Montreal Canadiens are well aware of their marketplace,” Kevin Figsby, commissioner of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League said. “But they are also a professional sport franchise and they have to be the best they can be.”
There are factors that make it difficult for Montreal to ice a squad flush with “Flying Frenchmen.” Hockey is now a world game with players from around the globe occupying roster spots. “That’s the number one factor,” Figsby said. “It’s not a Canadian game or a North American game, it’s a world game.”
Here in Quebec there are two factors that are impacting the contribution to the professional ranks, a low birth rate being the first. “People have to realize that there’s a birth rate problem,” he said. “A lack of kids leads to less kids playing the game.”
There is also the fact that there is a loss of players to other activities. “A lot more kids are involved in field sports in the summer,” he said. “They don’t take part in the hardcore winter sports, hockey being number one. More kids go skiing now; they have different options today than they did years ago.”
There is finger pointing and blame being laid at the feet of Hockey Quebec by many but Figsby, who was Director of Program Delivery for Hockey Canada says that blame is misplaced. “From my experience Hockey Quebec is looked at as an innovator in the sport across the country,” he said. “There are a lot of great things coming out of Hockey Quebec that are being adopted right across the Hockey Canada network.”
The Montreal Canadiens’ organization is doing everything possible to promote Quebec talent through their AHL Rocket based in Laval and starting in the fall the ECHL Trois Rivieres franchise that will be an outlet for more Quebec players. “I give the Montreal Canadiens a lot of credit,” he said. “They moved their American Hockey League franchise to Laval and they’re supporting the ECHL with the Trois Rivieres franchise. They’re providing a lot more opportunities for Quebec kids to continue to play, continue to develop and continue to aspire to play for the Montreal Canadiens. I think that gets lost sometimes when we look at current rosters.”
In this COVID-19 NHL season, where rosters have been expanded to allow for a taxi squad of back-ups there were 56 Quebec born players sprinkled among the 30 teams on May 12. The lowest number of Quebec players in a division is the nine in the Canadian Division with Montreal listing three, Winnipeg three, Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa one player each while Toronto and Vancouver have zero Quebec born players.
Pinpointing the erosion of Quebec talent would be at the start of the new millennium when there were 110 players from Quebec in the NHL for the 2000-01 season then the numbers began to drop. From 2002-03 to the 2008-09 season there was a steady decline to 67 Quebec born players. From that point there were years of slight increases followed by small declines in the numbers. Since 2013-14, the numbers of Quebec players dipped below 60 with a low of 53 players in 2015-16.
The demise of Quebec talent can be seen in the annual NHL draft when the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s number of overall players selected needs to be quantified. In the 2020 draft, 19 players were drafted from the Q but only nine were Quebec born. That has been a trend for more than two decades, a look back at the 2001 draft there were 25 QMJHL players taken with 11 being born in Quebec. “The fact is now the Quebec Major Junior League is no longer just for Quebec players,” he said. “They have kids from all over the world, it’s a world league. They hold a European draft, an American draft and an Eastern Canadian draft where the Maritime kids figure in with the Quebec players.”
When it comes to the draft it comes down to how many and where the team’s picks are in the draft process and what the team’s needs are, not what province was the player born in. Since the 2000 entry draft Montreal has drafted 28 players from the QMJHL with 2003 and 2013 being the busiest drafts for Quebec talent as four players were picked in each of those years. There were five occasions when Montreal did not draft a single player from the Q. “They have to look round by round and pick the best player available,” he said. “If it’s an equivalence thing or the best player in that round is a Quebec player they’ll do what they can to get him. When it comes to selecting a player they will not supersede one for the other because they have to pick a player that will make the organization better.”
Even though Canada is the majority contributor to the NHL for players, there are some 20 other countries represented on the 30 teams. Canada can claim 43.1 % of players. At a national level Quebec contributes 14.6 % to Canada’s total, second to Ontario’s 44.1 %.
If things remain status quo Quebec will be a player in the game, just not a big time one and that means fewer choices of home grown talent for Montreal in future drafts.
