Expos final at-bats rally earns tie with St. Laurent

It was a wild contest between the St. Laurent Crush and the Dollard Expos in 11U A Lac St. Louis Baseball League play at Dollard’s Westminster Park. The Expos put three points into the book in their final at bats to pull even with the Crush, ending the game in a 12-12 tie.
The visitors got off to a 2-0 advantage following the first inning and upped their lead to 5-0 as they added a trio of runs in their half of the second inning. In the first Tiago Gaubert and Brian Xu had back-to-back singles, add in a pair of wild pitches and a couple of walks the duo crossed home plate with the two runs. In the second Xu smacked a triple to cash in Adrien Tizi and Gaubert then Xu scored on a single off the bat of Xynos Konstantino.
Dollard pushed a pair of runs across the plate in the home half of the second to make it a 5-2 contest. Jacob Estrada-Larocque went deep with a two run homer allowing Kayden Patel to score ahead of him for the runs.
A series of walks helped the Crush to add five runs to their total in the top of the third. Gaubert, Xu, Konstantino, Tizi and William Parent all made it around the bases to home giving St. Laurent a 10-2 cushion.
Dollard replied in kind with their own five run outburst to keep them within striking distance of the Crush. Max Bassal, Noah Pichon-Baccega and Vashi Viranj were the first three Expos to touch home. Patel and Estrada-Larocque rounded out the scoring as they raced home on a two bagger by Ryan Atallah to make the score 10-7.
St. Laurent managed to add two runs in the top of the fourth when Paren’t two out single brought Parent and Tizi home for a 12-7 lead. The Expos got two back in their fourth inning at bats as a leadoff walk and a single set-up Cameron Amargo and Braydin Hochman to score putting Dollard to within three of the Crush in a 12-9 contest.
The visitors were held off the score sheet in the top of the fifth giving the home side a crack at making a comeback win but settled for the 12-12 tie as they did get the three runs needed to pull even. Estrada-Larocque, Amargo and Hochman all touched home to secure the tie.
