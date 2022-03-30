Expos Fest returns much to fans delight

Perry Gee and his team of volunteers were back live last weekend as the Expos Fest Celebrity Gala made a triumphant return to Laval’s Embassy Plaza all to benefit the Kat D DIP Foundation and the Montreal Children’s Hospital. The event had been on pause for two years due to COVID restrictions. Since 2016 events staged by Perry Giannias has raised over $900,000 in the battle against DIPG, a childhood brain cancer that has no cure, on the road to $1,000,000.
The gala featured former Expos, Habs, an actor or two plus media members in a celebration enjoyed by the fans on hand. Hall of Famers Vladimir Guerrero and Tim Raines were joined by more than a dozen Expos’ alumni including Steve Rogers, Bill Lee, Bartolo Colon, Sean Berry and Cliff Floyd. Expos’ legendary broadcaster Dave Van Horne took part as did former Expo and broadcaster Ken Singleton. Cy Young winner Eric Gagne was in the house as were actors Yvon Barrette, the Chiefs’ goalie in Slapshot and Montreal’s own William DeVry. Fans were so anxious for the event that many of the sold out 877 guests began lining up at 10:30 to be among the first to get the autographs of their favorites. “I think people were ready to have some fun at events like this,” Perry Gee said. “We we’ve been looking forward to this and as always the boys (players) have come through.”
Steve Rogers has been to a couple of previous galas and was pleased to be able to be part of this one. “It’s always great to get back to Montreal,” Steve Rogers said. “Perry does such great work for such a worthy cause. That’s why it’s important when I can be part of it.”
For the recently retired Dave Van Horne this was the first spring where he could take part “I was more than happy to accept Perry’s invitation to take part,” Dave Van Horne said. “It’s fun to catch up with the fans and the monies raised go towards such important work.”
There was such a collection of celebrities that there were two separate sessions for the fans to get to meet and greet their heroes. That was followed up by a cocktail hour and then on to the main event, the gala dinner. At the end of the night as the guests filed out, Perry G will catch his breath and look forward to the Million Dollar Gala next year. Will that mean the road will come to an end or can it be extended? “We want to make the one million mark,” Perry Gee said. “We will see, it would be like the Rolling Stones or Tina Turner always going out on one last tour.”
