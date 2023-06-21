Expos drop Dodgers in 18U A baseball meeting

The Dollard Expos came out swinging and built to a 10-2 victory over the Pierrefonds Dodgers in 18U A Lac St. Louis baseball at Lake Road Park in Dollard. The Expos opened with a four run push in the bottom of the first and never looked back as they added single points in the third and fifth innings plus had another four run production at the plate in the home half of the fourth. Dollard pitching and defence held Pierrefonds at bay for most of the game as the Dodgers runs came in the top of the fourth inning of the contest.
Eitan Cohen and Sean Cooper split the pitching duties for Dollard hurling three innings apiece. The Dodgers got three innings out of Adam Vietri while Maxime Guèvremont and Dimitrios Korakakis stepped to the mound for an inning each.
After setting down the Dodgers in order in the top of the first, Guillaume Bouchard, Jordan Pace, Cooper and Jacob Wilk all round the bases to establish the Expos’ four run cushion. Cooper scored three times in the game to help his own cause on the mound. Cooper scored in the third as Daniel Goldenberg’s single cashed him in to make it 5-0 for the home side.
Pierrefonds’ bats came to life in the visitors’ at bats in the fourth as they banged out three hits and capitalized on three Expo miscues to allow Korakakis and Troy Church to score making it a 5-2 game.
Dollard pulled away in their turn at the plate in the fourth as Bouchard, Cooper, Jackson Choran and Joshua Mathieu upped the Expos’ advantage to 9-2. Drew Kowsow scored the final Dollard run in the bottom of the fifth touching home on a single by Benjamin Keshles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.