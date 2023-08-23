Expos All-Stars score big for Kat Demes Pavilion

It all came down to getaway day for the Expos All-Stars as their fifth game in five days would decided if the returning fan favorites would have a winning 3-2 record or drop below .500 after their game at Lachine’s Denis Boucher Stadium Sunday afternoon. In actuality, the record didn’t matter as the boys returned to Montreal for the great cause of fundraising for the Kat Demes Pavilion of the Montreal Children’s Hospital slated to open this fall. Over the course of five days, $21,2000 was raised for the cause.
Who are we kidding, they are former professionals of course they wanted the win and they got it. On the field the final score was 16-12 for the Expos All-Stars closing out a swing through five Quebec cities by the team featuring Brian Schnieder, Bill Lee, Otis Nixon, Livan Hernandez, David Palmer, Claude Raymond, Denis Boucher and Dave Cash handling managerial duties. That win was the third for Claude”Frenchie” Raymond making him 3-0 on the tour as the team earned a winning record of 3-2.
The former Expos love to get back here and all agree that Montreal, the province of Quebec are baseball worthy. “Hopefully, they’ll be able to get a team back here,” Dave Cash, the Expos first ever free agent signing said. “Montreal is a great city, especially in baseball sports time period and because of the Canadians and the Alouettes and all the other teams that come to play in Montreal is a great fan base as well.”
One stop, the second by the barnstorming Expos Alums was in Lac Megantic, an emotional one for the players when they learned about the disaster the community had gone through 10 years ago. “Perry told us it was a 10th anniversary,” Brian Schnieder said. “I looked it up on a computer and look at all that that was the history of it. It’s one thing if one or two million people live in the city but when you have just 1,000 people everyone knows everybody. So it didn’t just affect a couple of people it affected the entire town. We stayed right down where it happened and to see the brand new buildings we just knew that they weren’t brand new 10 years ago.”
Over the course of the game players would take to the autograph tables much to the delight of the fans on hand as they spent time with “Nos Amours”. It was another successful effort by Perry Gee and his family as the five day grind came to a close or as it is better known by players “Getaway day.” All took part knowing the importance of the goal of the event, moving the dial forward on the funds being raised for the Kat Demes Pavilion. “Anytime, especially when it comes to helping to take care of the families,” Schneider said. “When kids are sick and getting treatment, a parent shouldn’t have to worry about my son or daughter’s in the hospital getting treatment. Where am I going to stay how much it’s going to cost? They should be worried about their kids this is most important and that’s all good. That’s all that matters.”
