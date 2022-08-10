Expos All-Stars bow on losing note but Kat D DIPG fund wins all the way

Even in a 15-14 loss Sunday afternoon there was plenty of joy at Lachine’s Denis Boucher Stadium as the four city Expos All-Stars Softball Tour came to a close as the Kat D DIPG fund for the Montreal Children’s Hospital are that much closer to their one million dollar goal. The fund has topped the $960,000 mark on the road to a million following games in Trois Rivieres, Quebec City and Granby, where the Expos alums were victorious and Lachine where the road weary warriors fell short in a last at bats comeback.
Taking part in this tour were Bill Lee, Mel Rojas, Marc Griffin, Denis Boucher, Vance Law, Ross Grimsley Jose Vidro and the venerable Expos’ ambassador, 85 year-old Claude Raymond. For Law, this was the first event he has taken part in but it was of great importance to him to be here as the cause that benefits the Montreal Children’s Hospital has ties to his time here in Montreal. I’ve got a special association with the Montreal children’s Hospital,” Vance Law said. “When I played here my daughter, who was four at the time, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had surgery at the Children’s. So I have very different memories about Montreal during that difficult time for my family.”
The Expos line-up was bolstered by local celebrities like TSN 690’s Mitch Melnick and CJAD’s Aaron Rand as well as former Hab Georges Laraque. In the game, Laraque made a couple of great catches in left field in the third inning as well as a nice snag of a grounder while playing third, forcing out the runner to end the fifth inning.
Rand lit the fuse to spark the Expos comeback bid with two solid innings on the mound. CJAD’s afternoon drive host drove home five outs on five pitches in the sixth and seventh innings and walked away with a 0.00 earned runs average for his work.
That sent the Expos to the plate trailing by nine runs and the feisty veterans aided by some pinch-hitters managed to put eight runs on the board, falling short by one run as Jose Vidro’s blast to left centre was tracked down for the game-ending out.
To the fans in the stands it didn’t matter if it was a win or a loss all that mattered was getting to see their Expos on the field for a great cause. “The four days we’ve been here have been fantastic,” Law said. “I’ve really, really enjoyed getting to reconnect with the fans and it brought back a ton of memories.”
