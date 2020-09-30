The Dollard Waterpolo Club is back in the water of the Dollard Civic Centre and training under phase four of five set out by Waterpolo Quebec as of September 15th. That’s great news for the athletes on the U10 through senior teams of the club. “Everyone was so happy to get back in the water,” Boomer Arless, vice-president of DDO Waterpolo said. “We are at stage four and preparing for stage five when competitive play can resume.” Under stage four, games can be played but of shorter duration and limited intentional or accidental contact is allowed in training and play.
There were some outdoor sessions back in August but the move to the Dollard Civic Centre is a step closer to being able to compete in a sport that the participants love. “Our coaches thought it was important to have our athletes take advantage of the outdoor return,” Arless said. “ We don’t usually do outdoor training but the players haven’t been in the pool since the shutdown in March.” The return has the club’s members facing a variety of regulations to follow including social distancing, hand washing and self-evaluation. They must also arrive ready to go to the pool as locker rooms are still off limits and there is no interaction with other organizations also using the facility like swimming, diving and synchro teams.
One team in particular, the U 17 girls squad as last year they were looking to win the national championship after going 14-0 during the season when the plug was pulled due to COVID-19. That would have added to the 61 national titles Dollard has won in different categories since 1985. The thing is this team will have every player back except one so they should have a legitimate shot at making a run for the championship when competition resumes. “It was devastating to the team when it all came to a stop,” he said. “It is important they put that behind them and move forward.” Until phase five arrives, Dollard athletes will work on their individual and game skills and look forward to putting those skills to practical use in game play.
