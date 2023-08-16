Everybody into the pool for the NAA Big Meet

The high point of the summer for the Northshore Aquatic Association took place last Saturday as the annual Big Meet took place at Kirkland’s Ecclestone Pool. Some 700 swimmers, coaches and spectators from 17 pools across the West Island as well as Cote St. Luc and TMR descended on Ecclestone to enjoy the action of the meet. This was the first year that Big Meet included Paraswimmers and Nate Lavallée from Thorndale Pool became the first swimmer to compete in this inaugural event. The hope of the NAA is that this division will grow and include more para-athletes.
Fairview pool was the big winner of the day as their squad captured a trio of trophies. The eight and under trophy, Overall points trophy and Big Meet trophy all were won by the Fairview swimmers. Briarwood pool had an impressive season as the club’s efforts earned Briarwood the most improved pool award. Division A was won by Fairview, Division B was won by Thorndale and Division C was won by the Cote St. Luc pool.
