Even during his health crisis Lafleur continues to help others

Guy Lafleur is in the battle of his life to save his life as he fights cancer. Even though he is in treatments “The Flower” continues to answer the call when asked to participate in worthwhile causes. Barely out of the hospital from his latest chemo treatment, the Hockey Hall of Famer took part Wednesday afternoon at West Island Mercedes in a cheque presentation to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) foundation. “When you put your name somewhere, you have to be there,” Guy Lafleur said. “You have to encourage people who raise funds for any type of foundation.”
A donation of $100,000 was presented to Julie Chaurette, President and Director General of the Fondation CHUM. As has been Le Demon Blond’s trademark the money was raised through teamwork and that was with the Dilawri Group of auto dealers. For each new vehicle sold at one of their dealerships, a donation was made to the Fondation CHUM. “At the beginning I was hoping Dilawri would get involved and they did without any hesitation,” Lafleur said. “I was really happy about that, very pleased. They are great people and they’re conscious about how cancer is affecting everybody so they decided to help raise some money.”
Also on hand at the event was his longtime teammate Rejean Houle to support his fellow Habs’ alumnus. “I’m here for the Flower, the Flower, the Flower,” Rejean Houle said. “Guy Lafleur, what a guy. I’ve seen him for so many years helping others. I have so much respect for him, so much respect.”
Houle also noted that the Canadiens’ family is in Lafleur’s corner. “He knows that we’re all there with him,” Houle said. “We try to support him as best we can and do whatever we can do to help him out.”
The road ahead includes more treatments and Lafleur lets a positive attitude and his doctors chart the course. “The last two days have been tough,” he said. “I just got a new treatment last weekend I’m going back tomorrow for a new chemo, experimental, so we’ll find out. You always find out how you feel a couple of days after the treatment.”
The 70 year-old Lafleur keeps his game face on in his battle with cancer and his sense of humour as well. When asked how effective the treatments have been so far he replied, “the results so far are a little bit better than the Montreal Canadiens.”
