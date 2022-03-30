Estacades sweep Lions in heartbreaking opening round of QU18AAADHL play

The Lac St. Louis Lions bowed in the first round of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) Jimmy-Ferrari Cup as the Trois Rivières Estacades swept the best of five series in heartbreaking fashion.
It was a heartbreaking series as the Lions lost the first two games on the road at Centre Alphonse-Desjardins by 3-2 scores, the opening game in overtime. The third loss came on Lac St. Louis’ home ice of the Dollard Civic Centre last Friday night. It was a 2-0 loss where the first goal of the game came with 2:58 remaining in regulation time. The Lions just couldn’t get a leg up on the Estacades no matter how hard they tried.
The Lac Pack managed to rally twice in the opening match to tie the score 1-1 and 2-2 but it was the Estacades hitting for the final goal. Conor Fitzpatrick’s powerplay marker in the second made it a 1-1 game and with 1:59 remaining in the third Jacob Skoczylas set the stage for overtime as he made it a 2-2 contest. Trois Rivières’ Édouard Vincent gave the home side the victory 5:17 into the extra-session.
The Lions battle back from a 2-0 deficit with a pair of second period goals, nullifying the Estacades’ opening period lead in game two. Isaiah Parent opened the scoring for the Lions with an advantage tally and Marc El-Hawat was good for the equalizer. With the potential for another overtime session looming as play moved deep into the third, Evan Courtois deflated the Lions with his game winning goal with 59 seconds left to play.
The series shifted back to Dollard for game three and it was a clinic on goaltending put on by the Lions’ Joshua Fleming and Félix Hamel of the Estacades. The opposing netminders stifled every advance made their way through 57 minute of play. At the 17:02 mark the Estacades broke the 0-0 deadlock on Thomas Gagnon’s unassisted effort. Courtois added the empty netter to seal the win and the series.
