Even though it is late in April the Samuel Moskovitch Arena in Cote St. Luc was jumping with activity as Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc brought the program to a close for the 2021-22 campaign.
The Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey Association (CSLMHA) was joined by their counterparts from the Montreal West Hampstead Hockey Association, the day-long affair was not just for the fun and love of the game, it was a fund raising event for the Hockey 4 Youth program. Through donations, a half and half draw, the inaugural event by the two minor hockey associations should crack the $15,000 level to turn over to Hockey 4 Youth.
“Everything is going great,” Matthew Cutler, president of CSLMHA, said. “Everyone is having fun; it’s a great way and a great cause. All the work put in by our coaches and volunteers has made this a special day for all the players.”
Hockey 4 Youth was launched in Toronto in 2015 and expanded to Montreal in 2018 when the program debuted with JFK High School. With the support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation this past year saw Ecole Henri Bourassa offer Hockey 4 Youth where the focus was on girls playing the game. Hockey 4 Youth has a mission to increase social inclusion for new Canadians & high-priority youth through their free hockey and off-ice life skills program.
Teams from U7 to U18 faced-off in game play plus there was a special game featuring hockey moms. A very impressive sight was the girls’ clinic that took place prior to the moms taking to the ice. The girls got to strut their stuff showing their brothers they’ve got game too.
It was a great day as the players were introduced with lighted entrance, had play-by-play calls as well as goal announcements. There were player of the game prizes, swag bags for all the participants and plenty of food throughout the day. To commemorate the season individual and team photos were snapped courtesy of the CSLMHA.
Even if Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc is done, donations can still be made by going to www.hockey4youth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.