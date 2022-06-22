Edmonton stings Alliance

The Montreal Alliance went into Monday night’s Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) home game at the Verdun Auditorium looking to improve on their 3-5 record as they faced the Edmonton Stingers and their 4-4 record. The Alliance were looking to snap out of the doldrums of losing four of their last five games.
When the final buzzer had sounded the Alliance had been stung by the stingers in a 64-60 loss to last year’s CEBL champions in front of 2,746 Alliance faithful. It was a mountain that Montreal could not climb as the Alliance would pull close but timely baskets by the Stingers allowed Montreal to hold the lead only once in the contest.
Edmonton came out running and gunning, twice building to six point cushions in the opening quarter. The Alliance clawed back to within four as play came to a close in the opening segment with the visitors up 14-10.
Edmonton doubled up in the second quarter pulling out to an eight point lead, 28-20, as the half ended. The Stingers were solid in the paint for a dozen points while adding another seven on Alliance turnovers. Montreal only scored six points in the paint and five from turnovers while their best point run was only for four onto the scoreboard. Alain Louis paced the Alliance offensive output coming off the bench to score seven points.
Montreal battled back in the third cutting into the Stingers lead Kemy Osse’s trey pulled the Alliance to within on at 34-33 then moments later Sherwood Brown hit from three point range to deliver Montreal’s first lead of the game 37-36. That was short lived as Edmonton came right back as Brody Clarke replied with a layup to return the lead to the visitors 38-37. Edmonton built on that to take a five point advantage into the fourth 37-42.
The pace was fast and furious in the fourth as Montreal took a run at posting the win. Even though the Alliance outscored the Stingers 40-36 in the second half it wasn’t sufficient enough to take the lead. Montreal left points at the free throw line going 12 for 20. Ashley Hamilton who hit for a three pointer to pull Montreal to within two, 62-60 led the Alliance with 13 points. Nathan Cayo chipped in with a dozen points and logged the most floor time at 32:52.
Montreal will be looking to celebrate St. Jean Baptiste with a road win as the Alliance visits the Fraser Valley Bandits. Then Montreal will be in Saskatchewan on Sunday, June 26, looking to charm the Rattlers.
