Edmonton finds a Hill too far in loss to Alliance

While the Montreal Alliance got off to a huge start, it isn’t how you start it’s how you finish and Montreal finished strong to drop the Edmonton Stingers 93-86 Sunday afternoon at the Verdun Auditorium. It was a Hill too far as Ahmed Hill poured in 28 points in the victory and Nathan Cayo also hit for 28, including a hard fought bucket from underneath to deliver the victory. “It (the win) was huge, especially coming off last week where we went up there and got smacked,” Ahmed Hill said. “We knew we'd had to come out here and do the same thing that they did to us. I felt good; my teammates continue to tell me to be aggressive every time we come out. So I try to come out and be aggressive and get myself going. And hopefully, shots start falling and they did tonight.”
Along with his 28 points Cayo had a busy afternoon as he collected six rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Joining Hill and Cayo with double digit performances were Treveon Graham with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double performance, Alain Louis chipped in with 11 points and eight assists and the newest Alliance member Michael Dixon Jr. hit for11 points in his debut. “The first half I feel I played good,” Michael Dixon Jr. said. “I got a couple open looks and hit them. I think the second half it was a bit of the jetlag catching up with me because I don't think I've been here 36 hours but you know, it's no excuse but we got the win. I think it was just a great a great first game. Like I said rocky second half but I don't really care. We won the game.”
Hill hit for a pair of treys and Cayo was good for three to give Montreal a 9-0 lead before the game was two minutes old. At the end of the first quarter the Alliance had 15 point cushion as they led Edmonton 32-17. The visitors showed their scoring touch as they were down by six at the half and three by the end of the third and claimed a 77-76 lead with 5:29 left in the fourth.
Montreal dug in and was not going to let the W slip away after the Stingers had a dominant 92-68 victory in Edmonton over the Alliance. The home side was up 84-82 as the game hit Target Score time putting the winning number at 93. Graham, Hill and Cayo got the job done to deliver a second consecutive win and putting Montreal’s record at 5-6.
The team has been building momentum through a solid 2-2 four game road trip. “We've been improving,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. said. “We've taken some lumps, but the guys who are now thrusted into expanded roles, like Nathan (Cayo), those guys are getting really good and they're helping us win games.”
Montreal continues its homestand tonight as they host the Saskatchewan Rattlers with a 7:30 start. Monday, July 3 the Winnipeg Sea Bears visit the Aud for a 7:30 tipoff.
