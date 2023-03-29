Ecole des Sources and Rennie Predateurs split a pair

The Ecole des Sources Cougars took a 5-1 home ice decision at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex over the visiting John Rennie Predatuers in RSEQ U15 Division 1 post-season play. The Preds followed that up on Friday with a 4-0 shutout on their ice at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena. Friday’s win put Rennie up 2-1 in the Metropolitaine Division playoffs after Rennie took a 2-0 victory in their first meeting at Bob Birnie.
Ibrahim Thiam helped propel the Cougars to the win with a two goal game. Samuel Brochu-Grenier chipped in with a goal and a pair of helpers. Anthony Parent was good for a goal and an assist while Léo D’Auteuil got on the sheet with a pair of passes. John Rennie’s penalty killing unit had a solid afternoon allowing one goal in six shorthanded situations and scored a shortie for their lone goal of the game.
Des Sources jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead and never looked back. Deveraux Griffin opened the scoring with assists going to Brochu-Grenier and D’Auteuil 4:48 from the opening faceoff with the Cougars on the powerplay. It became 2-0 when Parent converted a pass from Kenzy Roy 1:10 from the opening tally. With just over five minutes remaining in the first period Thiam notched his first of the game on a set-up from Brady Rehanek and D’Auteuil. That sent the Cougars into the break with a three goal cushion.
As play opened for business in the second Dilan Lucas got the shutout buster against Cougar goaltender Kyle Kim at the 2:01 mark. Lucas authored an unassisted shorthanded goal to make it a 3-1 match. Brochu-Grenier and Parent teamed-up to set-up Thiam for his second goal 12:39 into the middle frame.
In the third stanza goalies Kim and Rennie’s Apollo Mozejko fended off all comers with only one goal making it to the scoresheet. That came off the stick of Brochu-Grenier with a hand from Alexandre Belliveau.
Friday’s match stood scoreless through close to two periods as Predateurs goalie Alessandro Vlahogiannis and Kim of des Sources frustrated their attackers. William Nickson figured in on all four goals as he potted a pair and had two helpers. His first assist set-up Alfonso De Falco, who also had two tallies in the victory, at 14:27 of the second for what would be the game winner. The Predatueurs erupted for three goals in the third to seal the deal. Nickson scored 57 seconds from the start of the period followed by De Falco at 3:21 and Nickson closing out the scoring at the 9:25 mark.
