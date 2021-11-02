Duvernay-Tardif traded to the New York Jets

Former McGill footballer and Super Bowl champ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been traded to the New York Jets prior to the trade deadline. In the exchange the Chiefs got tight end Dan Brown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
In a tweet “NYC here we come” Duvernay-Tardif thanked the Kansas City fans "To the Chiefs fans, thank you for your support throughout all these years," he wrote. "You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest." Then in English and French he thanked his Canadian fans, "to the fans in Canada, thank you for your continued support."
Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of McGill University in 2014 and started 57 of the 60 games he appeared in from 2014-19. He opted out of the 2020 season and worked as an orderly at a South Shore long-term care facility during the pandemic. He was named as one of Sports Illustrated's Sportspeople of the Year and was a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy.
Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken hand in training camp in August, forcing him to sit out for the first seven games of this season. He was actived for Week 8 against the New York Giants putting him in play for the first time since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
The veteran Duvernay-Tardif will be a welcome addition to the Jets O-line as the Jets have been hurt by injuries on the offensive line. Add to that in training camp, they lost backup guard Alex Lewis, who decided to retire.
