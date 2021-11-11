Duvernay-Tardif’s take on landing with the Jets

Last Tuesday Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was acquired on Tuesday from the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the sixth round (the 200th player selected overall) in 2014 for tight end Dan Brown. On Wednesday the former McGill footballer met the media in a virtual press conference to talk about the trade, which could only have happened because he waived his no-trade clause in his contract.
“When you look at the way things were going in Kansas City, with me not dressing most of the games, we had an open conversation,” Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said. “We had to come to an agreement, and I thought this was the best opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here.”
Duvernay-Tardif’s time away from the game when he became the first player to opt out for 2020 season to help during the pandemic at CHSLD Gertrude-Lafrance in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, “was a tough decision, but at the same time after seeing all the sacrifices healthcare workers were making it made more sense for me to stay home and work and help patients to the best of my ability,” he said.
He said that the transaction had been in the works for the past three weeks. “When I opted out, I promised myself that I’d do all I can to get back on the field,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “That meant training as hard as you can. But as the season evolved it was also a matter of being in an organization that wants me. For sure the Jets wanted me. It made sense to waive the no-trade clause to be part of an organization that is building something new and different. I want to be part of it.”
He made the decision to return to KC and the NFL but an injury in training camp sidelined Duvernay-Tardif ubtil he was activated in week eight of the season. LDT fractured “the fifth metacarpal, which is called a boxer’s fracture, it’s the bone that holds your pinky,” he said.
The challenge for LDT now is learning the Jets’ playbook and cracking the line-up. A right guard by trade, Duvernay-Tardif will be vying for a spot presently held by Greg Van Roten.
“In my mind, the last time I played was in the Super Bowl in Miami,” he said. “Now it’s time for a new journey and I’m excited to be here.”
