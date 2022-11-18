Duvernay-Tardif boards Jets’ roster

Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has the prescription for football fans as he has made a return to the National Football League where he will finish out the season with the New York Jets. Having completed the first stage of his medical residency at the end of August LDT took a break and then signed with the Jets practice squad. “I wasn’t sure exactly how it was going to turn out,” Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said during a Zoom press conference. “I was hoping to get back to the NFL. At some point it’s a matter of timing and the timing with the Jets was great. You’ve got to seize the opportunity so here I am and I’m really excited about it.”
He is excited about his opportunity to be with New York as the Jets are playing some of their best football (6-3) in recent seasons. It was also an easy choice to make seeing as he had played for the Jets for the final two months of last season prior to stepping away to do his residency. The 31 year-old Duvernay-Tardif played in eight games with the Jets, including seven starts at right guard. “I’m glad I came back here,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “I know the coaching staff, I know the playbook, I know the game plan, I know the approach, the culture.”
There is a good chance for the NFL veteran to get game play as injuries to the Jets’ O-line have been a concern. Tackle Mekhi Becton and guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker are both out for the season with injuries. Tackles George Fant and Max Mitchell are currently on injured reserve, and starting left tackle Duane Brown is playing through a shoulder injury after missing the first four games of the season. “I’m here right now in one of the best facilities in the whole NFL,” he said. “With a group of guys that have been winning this season, it’s really unbelievable. I’m just so grateful and really excited to be here. I want to play but at the end of the day I want to enjoy this moment. I want to contribute to the team.”
The veteran offensive guard did as much as possible to stay in shape and prepared to return to professional football. Even during his residency Duvernay-Tardif made certain to work on being physically and skill prepared for a possible return. “It was a little bit hectic,” he said. “He (his trainer) would come to my house; we trained on different turfs and parks in Montreal. He’d wait for me after my shifts. When you get into the hospital you don’t know when you’ll get out. Sometimes it’s hard to motivate yourself to train at night and early in the morning. At the end of the day I got it done and we’ll see how it pays off over the next few weeks. Now it’s a matter of using those skills, transitioning to football skills and mindset.”
The 31 year-old Duvernay-Tardif stepped onto the turf for his first practice and feels it will take him no time to be up to speed. “Physically I feel like I’m pretty good,” he said. “The one thing about football is everything seems to happen quicker when it’s been a while since you’ve taken any sets. When you’re blocking somebody you react a little quicker to a fake inside, so you’ve just got to calm the game.”
In what is his ninth season in the NFL, Duvernay-Tardif takes nothing for granted. “When you’re away from football for a while you realize how privileged you are to play football for a living,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.