Ducharme named 31st head coach of Les Canadiens

Trim away the word interim from Dominique Ducharme’s nameplate. Today Ducharme signed on as the 31st head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, putting his signature to a three-year deal.
Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach on February 24 following the firing of Claude Julien. Under his tutelage the Canadiens made an Improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final, the first time since 1993.
"Dominique has managed to set his system in place and establish himself as a head coach in a very unusual season with challenging circumstances,” general manager Marc Bergevin said in a press release.” While our team has gone through its fair share of adversity, he has shown a lot of control over the situation as well as showing calm and great leadership. These are important qualities that we look for in a head coach and he fully deserves the chance to lead our team and take it to the next level."
The 48 year-old Ducharme guided Montreal to a 15-16-7 regular season record and secured the final playoff spot. In the post-season his team rallied from a 3-1 deficit to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal followed that by sweeping the Winnipeg Jets. In the Conference final the Habs took care of the highly favoured Vegas Golden Knights. The clock struck midnight for the Cinderella squad in the Cup Final as the defending Champion Tampa Bay Lightning successfully defended their title in five games.
