Ducharme done as Habs' head coach

The Montreal Canadiens have terminated head coach Dominique Ducharme, the team announced today. The club will announce a replacement later in the day.
"We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization," general manager Kent Hughes stated "At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change."
Ducharme, who had been the interim head coach was named head coach on July 31, 2021, signing a three-year. Ducharme had been an assistant coach since 2018 and was tapped to replace Claude Julien in February 2021when he was fired.
The Canadiens made an improbable Stanley Cup Final appearance last season in the shortened season with Ducharme as the interim bench boss. This season the Habs have struggled and to date have managed a meager record of 8-30-7 putting them at the bottom of the barrel in the NHL standings.
The 48 year-old Ducharme posted an overall 23-46-12 mark during his tenure with Montreal.
The status of Montreal's assistant coaches Alex Burrows, Éric Gravel, Mario Leblanc, Trevor Letowski, Éric Raymond and Luke Richardson remains unchanged at this time.
