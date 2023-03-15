Dragons smoking hot in win over les Aigles

The College Sainte-Anne Dragons took a 7-1 decision over the visiting Jean-Eudes Aigles at Lachine’s Pete Morin Arena in U15 D2 RSEQ hockey. The win keeps the Dragons breathing down the necks of the first place Howard S. Billings squad in the Metro Division of the RSEQ.
College Sainte-Anne reeled off six unanswered goals through the final two periods of play to break open a 1-1 deadlock from the opening period. The third period saw the Dragons erupt for a quartet of goals to put the game out of reach. Aigles goaltender Luca Paglia was busy and made several stellar saves as he faced 47 shots off of Dragons’ sticks. The Dragons’ goalie Edouard Cunningham was sharp when called upon allowing one goal on 20 shots.
Maxime Carrier put the home team up 1-0 a mere 1:25 from the opening faceoff. The Aigles pulled even on Marie Cabaret’s first goal of the season but that would be as close as Jean-Eudes would get to the Dragons.
It was bang-bang before the middle period was five minute in as the Dragons struck for two 15 seconds apart making it a 3-1 contest. Mateo Aguilar completed the circuit started by Jérémy Cousineau to Jean-Félix Boismenu. From the restart of play it was Cousineau’s turn to score as he had help from Boismenu and Henry Wu. That was all the scoring in the second as the goaltenders took centre stage right to intermission.
In the third it was all Dragons on the scoresheet with the four goal outburst. Boismenu got the scoring off to a quick start as Aguilar set him up to slip the puck past Paglia. Gianni Lisi and Emma Kaidas figured in on the final three goals of the game. Lisi’s first of two made it 5-1 with Kaidas recording her first of three assists. Lisi and Kaidas set-up David Chan for his first goal of the campaign, making it a 6-1 game. Lisi then closed out the scoring with helpers from Kaidas and Nicholas Doukas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.