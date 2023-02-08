Dragons smokin’ hot in win over MacDonald Bulldogs

The Collège Saint Jean-Vianney Dragons were on fire in their U14 boys match-up with the MacDonald High School Bulldogs taking a 10-1 victory at the Glenfinnian Arean in Saint Anne de Bellevue. The visiting Dragons saw seven different players ripple the twine in the win. Sebastien Cruz-Huard had the final three goals of the game giving him a hat trick performance. Among the Dragons’ tallies were a pair of shorthanded efforts thanks to aggressive forechecking.
The Dragons were on fire in the first frame scoring five times with Thomas Palassio-Pelletier bookending the scoring with the opening and closing goals of the period. In between Gabriel Gallant, Léo Brassard and Jérémi Perron found the back of the net. Perron also had a hand in a trio of tallies for the Dragons as he helped with the set-up for the goals. In the middle period Madison Gaudreault and Félix-Antoine Scully added to the Dragons’ lead. Cruz-Huard started his hat trick with the final goal of the second and then accounted for the only two markers in the third.
MacDonald was true to their name as they showed Bulldog tenacity right to the final buzzer. They had numerous scoring chances with quality shots but the Dragons’ netminder Anthony De Crescenzo was equal to the challenge. De Crescenzo’s counterpart for the Bulldogs Valerie Singler was no slouch between the pipes either. The Bulldogs’ goals were perfectly placed shots and bang-bang passing and shot combinations. Over the course of the contest Singler made a dozen plus solid saves. The Bulldogs penalty kills were close to 100 percent and that included an impressive 5-on-3 session where they denied the Dragons.
The Bulldogs had several close calls before they were rewarded with the shutout buster, which came with just under five minutes to go in the second stanza. Tic-tac-toe passing produced the marker as Connor Lapierre fed Elias Sotiropoulos the puck; he spotted Aiden Verreault open on the right post and hit Verreault with a tape-to-tape pass. Verreault completed the circuit as he one-timed the puck into the open right side.
