Downtown Community Blues best Brookwood in Juvenile AAA play

The Downtown Community Blues opened with a seven point run and finished with an exclamation point on a Noris Badescu rim shaking slam as the Blues defeated Brookwood 66-56 on Brookwood’s hardwood in Montreal Basketball League action. The home team battled hard but couldn’t overcome the Blues. “The energy off the start was a little tough,” Brookwood assistant coach Tristan Wild said. “They (the Blues) seemed to have a little bit more of an edge than us this morning. We would have liked to come away with it but the Blues played better than we did this morning.”
Brookwood was nipping at the heels of their opponents but trailed 16-8 after one, 31-21 at the half, 44-33 through three and closed out 66-56 in s wide-open fourth quarter. “I think it was a lot on the defensive side,” Blues head coach Alex Grant said. “Brookwood is known for being well-disciplined and executing offensively. My guys stayed in front of them, forcing them to shoot the ball over their hands. We were able to find the open shooter and finished on our lay-ups.”
Add to that some quality shooting from three point range especially by Jason Koutroubis who had a 16 point game with 12 of those coming from field goal success. Jacob Sullivan had the hot hand on the free throw line for the Blues as he was good on eight of nine attempts. Stephen Lafleur matched his jersey number with a 14 point performance in the Blues’ victory.
Jordan Luck had a solid second half for Brookwood as he contributed 14 points to his squad’s total and that included a pair of three-pointers. Killian Doungue chipped in with nine point while Ouellette Fereirra added eight points that included a pair of treys in the first half. “We’re generally a good shooting team,” coach Wild said. “They just didn’t seem to fall this morning.”
