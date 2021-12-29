Dorval’s Demers suits up for Canada at Channel 1 Cup

For Dorval’s Jason Demers it was a huge opportunity to take to the ice wearing the Team Canada uniform as the defenceman was tapped for the squad that took part in the Channel 1 Cup (formerly the Isvestia Tournament) in Moscow. It was also an opportunity for Demers to taste competitive play as the 33 year-old Hockey West Island product is currently an unrestricted free agent looking to make his way back into the National Hockey League. The veteran blueliner is a serviceable D-man who played 41 games with the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020-2021 season and would bring veteran savvy and skills to some team.
Demers first played for Team Canada during the NHL Lockout at the 2013 Spengler Cup and he was added to Team Canada for his first IIHF sanctioned tournament at the 2017 World Championships. Getting the invite to pull on the Team Canada jersey was an honour for Demers. “It’s always a proud moment for me,” Jason Demers said. “Whatever the circumstances are, we don’t know what’s going to happen with the Olympics, so something like this is pretty interesting. I just wanted to keep playing and hopefully this helps me to move my career along a little bit. Getting to compete with that sweater on is an amazing feeling. You grow up wanting to play for Team Canada and it’s always an honour to be chosen.”
Getting back into game readiness and learning the system put in place by Team Canada coach Claude Julien in a short time frame didn’t faze the veteran. “It was a quick turnaround,” Demers said. “You have to get familiar with your teammates pretty quick. I haven’t really been playing but a lot of the guys are in the KHL (Russia) and the DEL (Germany). They’ve all been playing so to them it’s pretty much business as usual. We’re just going to keep it simple and instill that Canadian brand of hockey.”
Being part of a team is also something that Demers is enjoying about taking part in this tournament. “It felt like the first day of school again,” he said. “It was nice to get out and compete again with the guys. To be part of the boys again is always fun. That’s one thing about hockey, the locker room, hanging out with the guys and like-minded people and to work towards a common goal.”
Canada got to open against the host Team Russia, a great rivalry game that Demers was looking forward to. “I’m excited, it’s always hard-nosed when you play (Russia),” he said. “The rink is NHL sized so there’s not too many places to hide out there. It will be fun to hit some people and get hit, move the puck and just compete again. It’s been four months since I’ve competed and I’m just chomping at the bit to get going.”
There will be a multitude of emotions for Demers as e takes to the ice for Canada. “We only have a certain amount of time in our careers where we can play hockey and compete,” he said. “The only thing I can really do is enjoy it, have fun and not take it too seriously. I love to compete and once the puck drops it’ll be a little bit emotional for me. I love competing and playing so not getting a job this year stung a little bit so this is a special moment for me, especially my first game being in a Team Canada jersey.”
