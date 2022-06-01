Dollard victorious over Verdun in U13M meeting

Dollard SC took a 3-1 decision over their visiting ASM Verdun counterparts last Wednesday evening in Lac St. Louis regional soccer play. It was Dollard’s dominance in the opening half that allowed them to take a lead and then hold off Verdun’s more aggressive play in the second part of the match. The game was a closer than the final 3-1 tally would suggest as it was a Verdun own goal that gave Dollard a 3-0 cushion in the opening half. “We’re not very strong, we’re learning,” Dollard coach Krim Dai said. “I told them we won today, we may lose tomorrow but you have to keep learning every day.”
Another key element to the game was the play of both keepers, Verdun’s Jeremy Frenette and Nicolas Ricci of Dollard. Frenette held his team in as they searched for a way to find the back of the Dollard net. Ricci made several strong saves to keep the clean sheet until late in the contest.
Katendi Lohalo opened the scoring for Dollard in the fourth minute of play as he sent the ball from the top right corner of the box into the top left corner of the net. A perfect corner kick from the left upped the score to 2-0 in favour of Dollard in the 4th minute of action. Matthew Marshall stepped into the ball and watched it curve into the top right corner. The third Dollard goal came with less than seven minutes to go in the half. Scrambling play in the Verdun box ended with the ball being sent into the Verdun net just out of the reach of Frenette.
When play resumed in the second half Verdun took to the attack and spent more time in the attacking third. The adjustments led to more quality shots but each time Ricci was there. Verdun’s tenacity was rewarded with three minutes to go in the game. The visitors were awarded a direct kick from 30 yards out. That shot caromed off the crossbar Julien Blein pounced on the free ball and drove it into the mesh for the shutout buster. “I asked them to do better in the second half,” Verdun coach Mark Brightman said. “That’s all I asked and they did. That’s all I ask each game is that they try to play better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.