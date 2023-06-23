Dollard’s Yaniv Perets signs with Carolina Hurricanes

Dollard’s Yaniv Perets has been on a roll starting with leading his Quinnipiac University Bobcats to its first NCAA championship at the Frozen Four, followed by an invitation to the team to visit the Whitehouse and if that isn’t enough the talented goalie has just signed with the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL. “I've definitely been enjoying it,” Yaniv Perets said. “It's amazing, like crazy accomplishments and I'm super happy and thankful to everyone who helped me accomplish these things.”
The former Lac St. Louis Lions signed a two-year entry-level contract with NHL and AHL pay levels as well as a signing bonus. While Perets was not selected in the NHL entry draft that fact didn’t faze him. “Being a free agent, I don't know if it really makes a difference not being drafted,” Perets said. “For me it was always just about getting better every single day because whether you’re drafted or not, you know, I mean, like it's still the same thing, right? It’s still what’s next. You still have got to keep working hard and keep going at it if you want to make it. I'm really happy to be with Carolina. I'm just excited for the opportunity, it's a great organization. I'm super excited to go in there and see what I could do and continue to bring a good work ethic and compete every day and hopefully make an NHL team.”
The NCAA championship was particularly sweet as the Bobcats took a come from behind 3-2 win over the favoured Minnesota Gophers, always a powerhouse in NCAA hockey. “You want to play against the best team,” he said. “It was so special. When you're going through it you don't always realize just how big of a moment it is sometimes but you know it was just really, really special. When we won the game just looking around and taking it all in and the whole experience, the whole way (the tournament) was organized, everything was just so first class.”
That led to a team invitation to White House as part of "College Athlete Day" Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Bobcats and other NCAA men's and women's national championship teams on the South Lawn of the White House. “It was great with all the guys,” he said. “In the summer, everyone goes their own way so we all got to reunite together and we got to visit the White House and Washington. I feel like we're pretty fortunate that we got to be able to attend that.
The 23 year-old netminder earned a 34-4-3 record, 1.49 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 41 collegiate games with Quinnipiac this season. Overall the Bobcat goalie recorded a 56-9-5 record, 1.34 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and 21 shutouts. The 6'1", 181-pound Perets was selected as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in each of the past two seasons, and he was also named the ECAC Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22.
When it came to fans talking about the top NCAA goalies over the past few seasons it was always the boys from Dollard, Perets and Devon Levi who is presently making his mark in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. The two friends were in competition for the same awards and now both have made it to the professional level. The odds boggle the mind that two goalies, a very specific position, would make it within a year’s time frame not just from the same region, not from the same U18 AAA organization but from the same minor hockey association. “It's definitely special,” he said. “To deal with someone who you're really good friends with and kind of both competed with growing up against each other, playing with each other.”
Back home in Dollard Perets is busily preparing for the next phase of his hockey career. Training is the order of the day as he will be in Carolina in July for development camp then come September it will be time to show what he’s got at the main training camp. “Yeah, just more of the same every single day,” he said. “Working to get better and keep improving. It really sounds pretty cliche and simple but it's really just keep attacking. Keep going, just keep doing whatever you've been doing. Keep it up and keep getting better and learning more.”
