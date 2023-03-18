Dollard’s Levi signs with Sabres

Dollard’s Devon Levi has attained his goal of making it to professional hockey as the Northeastern Husky netminder inked a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, six days after his junior season at Northeastern University ended in the Hockey East Tournament. Levi has always followed a path he has charted, confident that the final destination would be in the National Hockey League.
The 21 year-old Levi returned to the Huskys this past season prepared to play at the level he had shown the previous campaign. In that season he led the country with a .952 save percentage in, the second-best mark in NCAA history. Levi won the Mike Richter Award as the best collegiate goaltender and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
This time around former Lac St. Louis Lion led the NCAA again with a .933 save percentage and ranked third in both saves (1,183) and shutouts (6). One accolade already garnered is that Levi was tapped as the Hockey East Player of the Year, is again up for the Richter Award, and is once again among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.
Levi has always calculated his decisions as to what and where to play. An example being remaining with the Lions for a third campaign instead of advancing to the Junior ranks.
He capped off his U18 AAA career with a .909 save percentage while sharpening his skills for the next stage of his career. That improved to .941 in his season with the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League. At the 2021World Junior Championships he garnered a .964 save percentage in seven games helping Canada to the silver medal and was the tournament’s most valuable player all while playing injured. The West Island College alum can also is an Olympian as he was part of Team Canada at the Beijing Games of 2022.
Levi was a seventh-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2020. The Sabres acquired him in July 2021 along with a first-round pick in the trade that sent Sam Reinhart to Florida.
