Dollard’s Levi now a Buffalo Sabre

On Draft day 2021, Dollard’s Devon Levi was involved in a trade that saw the Buffalo Sabres send forward Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Levi and a 2022 first round pick. That first-round pick has lottery protection so If the pick ends up in the top 10 next year, the first-rounder moves to 2023 instead.
The 25 year-old Reinhart was drafted by the Sabres in 2014 with the No. 2 pick. In 454 career games, Reinhart has scored 134 goals and tallied 161 assists. He tied a career-high with 25 goals last season and reached the 40-point plateau for the sixth consecutive year.
Reinhart joins a Florida offensive unit that includes Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, both top performers.
Levi will be entering his sophomore season at Northwestern University following a freshman campaign where he was unable to play after getting a broken rib at the World Junior Championships. The former Lac St. Louis Lion was drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round in 2020
The 19 year-old netminder backstopped Team Canada to a silver medal performance as he posted a .964 save percentage while recording three shutouts over the course of seven games.
The move came hours after the Sabres traded another long-time franchise cornerstone, Rasmus Ristolainen, to the Philadelphia Flyers.
