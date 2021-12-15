Dollard’s Hannah Stopnicki making waves in World Trick Skiing ranks

From a passion she found at the age of two to being number one in the world at the age of 14 in 2020 in trick event waterskiing, Dollard’s Hannah Stopnicki continues to grow as a talent in this difficult and demanding discipline. In her final season in U14, Stopnicki recorded 5,385 points in 2020 and was the only athlete to do so in that category. Now a member of Canada’s National Waterski Development Team, she is competing in the Junior ranks and has two more seasons in the U17 category. The now 15 year-old Stopnicki has battled through the pandemic to continue training and competing. “Waterskiing is actually a lot easier (to train for) because it’s an outdoor sport,” Hannah Stopnicki said. “We did travel to Florida for three months and worked on the lake. I just didn’t get to do as much strength training as I would normally do.” Last summer she took part in the U17 and U21 World Waterski Championships where she finished 6th and 7th respectively. As a member of Team Canada she recently competed in the Pan Am Championships in Mexico where she won gold in the trick event. Stopnicki is busy training, having spent a week in Florida and will be back there over the holidays and then in the spring, all preparation to earn a spot in the Junior Masters event. “I missed (qualifying) by one spot last year,” Stopnicki said. “The nice thing is that one or two of the girls ahead of me have aged out so I would to maintain my position. That means I need to increase my score and increase my tricks.” That is something that she has been working at, a flip in particular, which she has been working on over the past three years and Stopnicki feels she is right there on landing it. There are some toe tricks that she is also working on as well. “I’ve really gotten close,” she said. “It would be nice to be able to add that (flip) to my run by the time the qualifiers take place.” The West Island College student balances her training and her studies to excel at both disciplines. Her focus in training is to continue to advance and be the top skier in the U17 division and getting to compete for Team Canada. Those events would include the next Pan Am Championships next year in South America and the Junior World Championships in January of 2023.
