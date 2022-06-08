Dollard rallies for win over Chateauguay

The Dollard Expos enjoyed a late game surge to break open a 3-3 tie for a 7-3 victory over the Chateauguay Cubs in Lac St. Louis 15U A play Friday evening at Lake Road park in Dollard. “They (Chateauguay) are a good team,” Dollard head coach Jason Fiddler said. “They fought us to the end and showed us a few good pitchers. We stuck with it, I thought we played a good game tonight. We had some clutch hitting when it mattered and we had some great pitching.”
Mackenzie Cooper took the win with three strong innings of relief, continuing the work set-up by starter Jordan Pace over the first four innings of play. José-Manuel Galindo-Chacon was tagged with the loss but still turned in three impressive innings on the mound with eight strikeouts to close out the game.
The home side were first on the board as they took advantage of a walk filled first inning, which allowed Jordan Pace and Josh Foche to touch home for a 2-0 advantage. The Cubs made it a one run game in the top of the second when they parlayed a lead-off walk to Kylan Burness into a run on a stolen base, a passed ball and a ground out to first. Dollard made it a two run cushion in their second inning at bats as Jack Kaye, who had reached first on an error, made it all the way to home.
The Cubbies clawed their way back to pull even in the top of the fourth when Kaleb Sullivan and Zachary-Karl Mallette scored making it a 3-3 contest.
Dollard’s bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth with a four run rally. The expos were good for four hits, including a pair of triples by Foche and Sergio Carranza. It was Pace, Foche, Hanna Mills-Lazare and Carranza all reaching home.
Cooper struck out the side in the top of the sixth and in their final at bats the Cubs flied out and hit into a pair of infield outs to end the game.
