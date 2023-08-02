Dollard Executive Softball League hosts Super Sunday fights Cancer event

mark lidbetter
FYi
The Dollard Executive Softball League in conjunction with Le Defi Canderel are holding a Super Sunday fights Cancer day on Sunday, August 6 at Edward Janiszewski Park, located at 264 Rue Ernest, Dollard-des-Ormeaux. There will be a slate of regular schedule league games running from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.. Teamwork makes the dream work as spearheading the event is Neil Ram Umpire-In-Chief of the DESL who has been joined by the DESL’s executives and team members to help raise funds that will be 100 percent donated to the fight against cancer.
The hope of the organizers is to see Ed J Park hopping all day long as more than softball action will be on tap. There will be games, raffles, a silent auction and of course food and beverages for sale. Recently a candy floss machine and a popcorn machine have been added and more items and activities will be added as time moves closer to Super Sunday. Among the prizes will be a new mountain bike, an iPhone 13 (128GB), $500 to spend at Cadillac Fairview plus Habs tickets. Organizers are working and adding to the list of prizes that will be up for grabs in the raffle and auction.
Since its inception, the Défi Canderel has donated over $24 million with no strings attached to its two beneficiaries the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute (GCI) at McGill University and the Institut du cancer de Montréal (ICM) affiliated to the Université de Montréal.
It will be a great family oriented day for all to enjoy and a feel good opportunity to help Canderel in their efforts to vanquish cancer. Join the fun aid in the fight to find out more go to www.ddosoftball.com.
