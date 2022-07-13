Dollard edges Dorval in U17M play

It was a tight 2-1 decision taken by the visiting Dollard side last Wednesday night over their Dorval counterparts in Lac St. Louis U17M A regional play.
Both keepers had standout performances as Dorval’s Amine Saibi and Dollard’s Lorenzo Ranaldi made several stellar saves in the opening half to keep the score at nil-nil. There were sliding saves, diving saves and sure handed plays that frustrated the attackers. In the dying seconds of the half Ranaldi came up big on a penalty kick awarded to Dorval for a foul in the box. “We played decently,” Dorval head coach Sherlock George said. “They capitalized on their chances and we missed on that penalty shot. That could have given us momentum going into the second half.”
When play resumed in the second segment Dollard had back to back free kicks from in tight but were unable to capitalize as one sailed over the net and the second rattled off the crossbar.
The visitors were pressing in the attacking third but it was Dorval that struck first to take a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. A perfectly played ball allowed Thomas Jemczyk-Acosta to race ahead unimpeded, he froze Ranaldi in place and deposited the ball into the net for the lead.
Dollard wasted precious little time replying as two minutes from the opening goal they knotted the score at 1-1. Aurelien Lefloch delivered that equalizer on a shot from 35 yards out on the left side that nicked under the crossbar. “We did some adjustments at halftime,” Dollard head coach Ali Shayan said.”We motivated the guys. We’re a little bit more skilled than this team but we had a hard time getting the right movement in the first half. In the second half tey (Dollard) were hungry and went for it.”
Dollard scored the game winner in the 66th minute on a great effort by Matthew Iancu. The swift Iancu beat the Dorval defenders and bested Saibi’s diving save attempt to put Dollard up 2-1. Dollard looked to control the flow to the final whistle while Dorval looked for the tying goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.