Dollard duels Northstars to a draw

The Dollard Vipers pulled out a last minute goal to earn a 2-2 draw with the EHL Northstars last week in U15 AA play at the Dollard Civic Centre. The score stood 2-1 from 6:52 of the opening period until Emilio Collard buried the equalizer with 57 seconds to play. It was a case of duelling goaltenders as William Frignon of the Vipers and the Northstars’ Bode Rabinovitch proved to be next to impenetrable.
The Northstars opened the scoring with a powerplay tally by Rafael Menna. Dollard took a minor 55 seconds from the opening faceoff and the Northstars took advantage of that as Menna wristed a shot past Frignon from the high slot 34 seconds into the powerplay. Dollard pulled even a third of the way through the first on Krish Patel’s shot from the left point. The play started with Sacha Malonga sending the puck to Patel, who unloaded a shot that made its way through traffic and beat Rabinovitch to make it a 1-1 contest.
EHL regained the lead with another advantage marker as 4-on-4 became 5-on-4 when a Northstar infraction expired. Joey Stark spotted Holden Kelly in front and fed him a perfect pass, Stark immediately slipped the disk inside the right post to go ahead 2-1.
The up and down action continued through the middle period with Rabinovitch and Frignon throwing up stop signs at everything sent their way. The Vipers best chance to score came when Ariel Cohen slipped behind the Northstars’ defence and sprinted in on a breakaway only to be denied by Rabinovitch.
When the third frame opened for business the search was on with Dollard looking to pot the equalizer and the Northstars looking to gain some breathing room. With time winding down the Vipers lifted Frignon in favour of the extra skater with 2:59 to go. Play slipped into the final 60 seconds with the Vipers swarming the Northstars zone. With 48 ticks to go Collard rifled a shot from in front into the top right corner to knot the score 2-2. Ryan Spencer and Justin Marrone had the helpers on the tying tally.
