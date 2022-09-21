Dollard Dodgers keep the summer rolling in fall ball play

The 9U Dollard Dodgers had so much fun on the diamond this summer that the squad kept the good times rolling in the popular Fall Ball program run by Lac St. Louis. The Dodgers found their groove winning their own Dollard Tournament and then continued to win over 25 straight games. That run got them to the regional finals at the end of August.
This tight knit group of players and parents didn’t want to put the bats and gloves away so it was on to Fall Ball. In their most recent outing the Dodgers had their hitting cleats on as they took a 12-2 decision over the Lachine A’s on Saturday morning at Westminster Park. Leading the offensive outburst was Jacob Estrada-Larouque who singled, hit a home run and a triple, was good for three RBI’s and scored three times.
The visiting A’s opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first thanks to a leadoff single by Antoine Corso. A double by Maxime Denis cashed in Corso for a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers replied swiftly with five runs in the home half of the first. Four singles and a double started off by Michael Priesler saw him, Jesse Cohen, Christopher Treska-Prifti, Foster Rudnitsky and Estrada-Larouque all touch home.
The A’s got one back in the top of the second as Jules Gagnan took advantage of a couple of Dollard miscues. The home side piled on some hits again in the second to rack up another five runs and take a 10-2 lead. Estrada-Larouque’s dinger cashed in Rudnitsky who led off the inning with a single. Olivia Cohen, William Koukharski and Ryan Atallah all singled and all scored for the Dodgers to account for the balance of runs in the inning.
Olivia Cohen singled in Estrada-Larouque who had tripled for a single run in the third. Atallah scored the final Dollard run as he raced home after doubling on a single off the bat of Priesler.
