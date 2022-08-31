Dollard clinches first in U17M A division

The Dollard Dragons struck early in their match-up against their rivals from Lakeshore last Thursday night and took a 2-1 decision at Beaconsfield’s Community Centre pitch. That victory clinched first place for Dollard in the U17M A division of Lac St. Louis regional soccer play. “It was a challenging year,” Dollard head coach Ali Shayan said. “Teams would prepare for us but top of the table (first) that’s all that matters.”
With the game in its fourth minute of play Dollard’s Naser Dader found the back of the net to put the visitors up 1-0. The Dragons held the balance of play in the opening half, keeping the Lakeshore attack at bay. Dollard’s second goal was set-up by a handball just outside the Lakeshore box on their set piece the Dragons’ Aurelien Lefloch delivered a precision shot that eluded the reach of Lakeshore keeper Zhenxiao Yang as it went high into the net.
When play resumed with Dollard holding a 2-0 advantage he home side went on the attack and were rewarded with an early goal to cut into the Dollard lead. Three minutes in the third time proved to be the charm as the determined play of Jaydon Elkin bested Dollard keeper Lorenzo Ranaldi. Elkin’s initial shot produced a rebound off of Ranaldi. Elkin got to the loose ball and sent a shot towards what appeared to be wide open net that shot was kicked out of the air by a Dollard defender. Elkin spotted the ball and delivered a header into the Dragons’ den for the goal. “They took it to us in the first half,” Lakeshore head coach Robert Di Melo said. “They had the ball control, possession and they got the lead. In the second half at leat we fought back. We got a goal and maybe could have had another one but they are a good team.”
Lakeshore pressed for the equalizer and was backed-up by the play of Kyle De Melo who took over as keeper in the second half. De Melo made several saves on quality chances to keep it a one goal match. Time did run out for Lakeshore in the quest to pull even giving Dollard their tenth win of the campaign to go along with a pair of ties and a single setback. “This team (Lakeshore) was really good,” coach Shayan said. “Really scrappy, they made some adjustments and had a really strong second half and their keeper was great but we found a way to win.”
