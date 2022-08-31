Dollard clinches first in U17M A division

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 22°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 13°C. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.