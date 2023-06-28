Dodgers pull away from Lynx in 11U A match-up

The Pierrefonds Dodgers broke open a one run game to earn an 11-6 win over the NDG Lynx in Lac St. Louis 11 U A play at Brook Park. The Dodgers erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away from the Lynx as Pierrefonds took an 11-5 lead. NDG managed to get one run back but that would be as close as they would get to the home team.
With the game scoreless heading into the home half of the second, Don Piech doubled in Mateo Garceau to give the Dodgers a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the third Pierrefonds paralyed a trio of free passes and four hits to push five runs across the plate for a 6-0 lead. Sam Blain-Gascon raced home on a single by Brayden Boyer, who also scored along with Marc Hourani when Garceau singled. Garceau also made it around the bases and Thomas Grayson rounded out the scoring in that inning.
The Lynx clawed their way back to within one run as they sent five runners home making it a 6-5 contest. A series of walks set-up Casey Lithwick and Léo Taillefer to score the first two NDG runs. Bodie Traynor cranked a triple that brought Alexis Filion, Connor Lindsey and Noah Polak home with runs three, four and five.
Blain-Gascon extended the Dodgers lead to 8-5 with a round-tripper that brought Caden Brookman home ahead of him. Micah Turner, Boyer and Havrani completed the scoring for the Dodgers.
In their last at bats the Lynx converted Quentin Fletcher Newton-See’s single for their final run of the match.
