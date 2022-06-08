Dodgers outlast Expos in 9U B Lac St. Louis play

Last Thursday evening at Dollard’s Elm Park the Dollard Dodgers outlasted the West Island Expos in Lac St. Louis 9U B action to take a 15-13 decision. This is grassroots baseball where the players learn to have a love of the game as they master fielding and work on their hitting from a coach fed pitching machine. There’s a maximum of six batters per half inning of play to keep the game moving along.”It’s the beginning of the season and they’re all learning how to play,” Dollard head coach Raz Priesler said. “Most of the time it’s about fielding and how to get players out.”
The visiting Expos opened with a three run first but in the home half Dodger Jacob Estrada stroked a three run homer to centerfield to pull the home team even. That was the first three of six RBI’s Estrada would be good for in the victory.
It was a back and forth battle as the Dodger and Expo hitters would add to the points in the scorebook. Each time Dollard would pad a lead, West Island would claw back pulling to within one 11-10 in the fourth and 13-12 in the fifth. A big part of the West Island offence came off the bat of Gordon Ryan who went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Ryan’s two bagger in the third cashed in a trio of Expo base runners. “We told them after the game the three most important things,” West Island head coach Craig Stephens said. “We told them they worked hard, they had fun and that the score doesn’t matter. We (the coaches) look for things during the games where we can help them to get better during practice.”
Dollard’s Ryan Atallah was good for three RBI’s, including what would be the game winning run in the home half of the fifth. Christian Siracasa also chipped in with a three RBI performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.