Dodgers dodge the A’s in 11U A baseball meeting

The Pierrefonds Dodgers snapped back to take a 10-7 decision over the Lachine A’s Wednesday evening at Pierrefonds Brook Park. After building a comfortable cushion with an 8-2 score through three innings, the A’s pulled to within one making it an 8-7 match with a five run fourth inning. The Dodgers replied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to open up a 10-7 advantage. The A’s appeared to have the makings of a two out rally as Martin Ward singled and Alexandre Carriere reached on a walk. The rally was snuffed out on a third out ground out stranding Ward and Carriere at third and second.
Lachine’s big inning of five runs was powered by four free passes, a trio of hits and one Dodger miscue. Rafaël Huneault-Hébert started off the inning with a double and scored on Félix Lemay’s single. Lemay,Rafael Tsialtas, Pascal Beaulieu and Zach Beaulieu all rounded the bases to reach home and add to the visitors’ points total.
Pierrefonds parlayed six walks and five hits over the first two innings to build to a 7-0 lead with three in the first and four in the second. In the four run second inning, Mateo Garceau cracked a triple to produce two of the four runs. Caden Brockman and Jonathan Arreaga reached home on Garceau’s blast. Ben Di Foglio and Gaby Moore were the other Dodgers to reach home.
What would be the game winning run came in the bottom of the third as Sam Garcon touched home. The insurance runs were supplied by Brockman and Brayden Boyer, both who had singled.
Arreaga picked-up the win in relief of starter Micah Turner, Moore came on the the final inning to close out the game for the Dodgers.
