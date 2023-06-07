Dodgers cage Wildcats in 15U B baseball

The Dollard Dogers took an 18-2 decision over the NDG Wildcats in Lac St. Louis baseball action at Dollard’s Lake Road Park. The Dodgers put up five runs in the first, four runs in the five in the third and four in the fourth with almost every Dollard player touching home. The Wildcats were handcuffed by the pitching tandem of Alex Kaye and Alexandre Fhima-Leduc as they combined for 14 strikeouts in a one hit win.
The home side worked a trio of walks, two errors and a single to send five players across the plate. Fhina-Leduc, Myles Spinner, Kaye, Parker Choran and Aiden Miller all touched home.
In the bottom of the second Dollard bumped the score to 9-0 on runs by Joshua Parnass, Adam Kirman, Jaclyn Goren and Joachim Morvan.
NDG put together their best inning at the plate in the top of the third as they got the shutot buster plus one. Isaac Draper and Sacha Sabbag worked free passes to get on; they both picked-up a stolen base and scored on an error to make it a 9-2 contest. Ivan Stedl had a single in the third breaking up the no hit bid by the Dogers.
Kirman had the hit of the game in the bottom of the third as he cracked a triple earning three RBI’s. Miller, Justin Marrone and Parnass rounded the bases on Kirman’s three bagger. Kirman scored the fourth run of the inning racing home on an error.
In their final at bats the Dogers rounded out their scoring with Fihma-Leduc, Spinner, Choran, Miller with his third run scored of the game and Antonio Albeshelani all making their way to home.
