Diamonds shine in Junior League season

The Junior League Diamonds playing out of the Diamond Baseball Little League program in Mirabel shone on the diamond this baseball season. The Diamonds represented Quebec at the Junior League Canadian Championships then went on to represent Canada at the Junior League World Series in Taylor Michigan.
At the Canadian Championships in Lethbridge, Alberta, the Diamonds showcased many facets of the game as they dominated their opponents running up a perfect six wins. Strong pitching and solid defence limited their opponents to six runs in six games while at the plate opposing pitchers had no solution for the Diamond batters. Only in the title tilt against British Columbia did the Diamonds not reach double digits as they blanked their West Coast opponents 7-0 to punch their tickets to the Junior League World Series.
In International Pool play Team Canada earned a gutsy 11-10 win over Puerto Rico, were edged 5-4 by Curacao and were shutdown 14-0 by the juggernaut that was Asia-Pacific. The loss to Curacao would have sent Canada to the International Final in a rematch against Asia-Pacific. It was Asia-Pacific claiming the International Championship then earned the overall Junior League World Series crown as they bested Michigan D 5.
Front Row — Left to right – Charles–Antoine Pomerleau; Xavier Lefebvre; Louis Fortier; Zachary St-Pierre; Isaac Gendron; Alexis Beaulé; Giuliano Marcangione
Back Row – left to right – Iannick Gendron (Coach); Olivier Daigle; Tristan Simard; Massimo Paolucci; Louie Marcangione (Manager); Elliott Watson; Emrik Côté; Xavier Huet; Martin Lefebvre (Coach)
