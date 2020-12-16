Devon Levi tapped for Junior Team Canada

It is another dream realized for Dollard’s Devon Levi as the former Lac St. Louis Lions’ netminder was tapped as one of the three goalies on the roster for Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton starting December 25. It was a special moment when he got the good news as, “they woke me up this morning and asked me to go to the lobby,” Devon Levi said. “I knew there were cuts planned so I was very nervous. When I arrived, the coaches were waiting for me and my parents were on Zoom. They were the ones who broke the news to me. It was truly a huge relief and a dream come true. ” It was a tough task getting to that point for Levi, a freshman on the Northeastern University Huskies, as he didn’t train with the full group for a month. “It was definitely not an easy challenge,” Levi said. “I was away from the team for a month. The NCAA guys were quarantined for two weeks and then we had the two week quarantine with COVID. I was just doing everything I could, watching film to stay fresh and be fresh to hop on the ice right when I got the chance.” Levi was definitely fresh when that opportunity arrived as he impressed head coach André Tourigny and the team staff with the speed with he was moving and the way he was following the puck. In last Thursday night’s intra-squad game Levi was between the pipes for the entire game for Team Red. The Florida Panther draft pick (7th round 212 overall) turned aside 36 shots in a 4-0 win over Team White. Post-game, coach Tourigny noted the 18-year-old Levi was the player of the game for him. The hard work now begins in preparing for the tournament and who will be slotted number one in nets as Levi and a pair of Western Hockey League goalies compete, as Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars and Dylan Garand from the Kamloops Blazers are the other two goaltenders on the roster. “The work has only just begun,” he said. “It was good to hear my name, but this is where it starts. Personally, I’m not thinking of winning the starter position, but rather contributing the best I can to help the team win gold. “
Devon Levi tapped for Junior Team Canada
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
