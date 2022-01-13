Devante Smith-Pelly signs on with Rocket

With so many moves being made during these pandemic times, the Laval Rocket signed a former Hab Devante Smith-Pelly to a PTO (Professional Tryout) contract, opening the door to the veteran player to continue as a professional.
The forward took to the ice Monday at Place Bell taking part in the Rocket practice to begin his journey that one day could lead back to the NHL. “I haven’t played a lot of hockey since the pandemic started and that kind of helps,” Devante Smith-Pelly said about returning to the ice.
Smith-Pelly has logged 395 NHL games since his first game in 2011-2012 with the Anaheim Ducks who drafted him in the second round, 42 overall in the 2010 NHL entry draft. There were stints with Montreal, the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals, where he was part of the Stanley Cup winning Caps squad in 2018 when they beat the Vegas Golden Knights.
In 2019 he played in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star out of Beijing when a tryout with the Calgary Flames didn’t pan out. Last year Smith-Pelly had a brief stint with the Ontario (California) Reign of the AHL.
That’s quite the hockey journey for a career yet he is only 29 and feels he has skills to offer.
“I’m only 29, I’m not 49, no offence to 49-year-old players,” Devante Smith-Pelly said following his first practice. “There’s still a lot of good hockey left in this body.”
At press time, it wasn’t certain if Smith-Pelly was making his Rocket debut last night as Laval hosted the Syracuse Crunch. Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said with only 12 forwards he would be playing. It all depended upon moves that the Canadiens could make shuffling players back to the Rocket.
Where this journey ultimately ends for him, his focus is on the Rocket. “The goal for every hockey player is to find a spot in the NHL,” Smith-Pelly said. “I just want to get back on the ice and help the Rocket win games.”
