Dequoy battles through tough rookie campaign with positive attitude

It has been a tough rookie campaign for Ile Bizard native Marc-Antoine Dequoy due in large part to having to sit on the sidelines for six weeks on the injury list but realizing his dream to play pro ball and on his hometown team has been a great experience. “It was more special than I thought,” Marc-Antoine Dequoy said. “Coming out of the tunnel with the fans cheering, it was kind of surreal. I remember as a kid going to three or four games each season and watching them run onto the field. It was more than what I thought it would be. It’s pretty amazing but then you have to dial it back because you’ve got a game to play.”
The former Université de Montréal Carabin suffered a hand injury on September 3, in the first half of a 51-29 victory over the Ottawa Red Blacks during his first starting assignment. That meant Dequoy was out of action and rehabbing until week 13 when the Alouettes faced the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Percival Molson Stadium with the Riders winning 19-14. “Especially early in your career,” Dequoy said. “It’s hard to be on the sidelines but injuries are part of the game. You try to help the team, to be a good teammate, a team player, that’s all you can do.”
The defensive back has been logging time on special teams and has eight special team tackles to date. “Special teams are something so important in the CFL,” he said. “Playing CFL rules this year after having played college ball I felt that (special teams) would be my mandate this year. I’m giving as much as I can on those teams and try to minimize errors. I had a few penalties in my first game; it was costly so that’s something you focus on not getting too many of.”
The Alouettes’ defence has been a force in the league this season and Dequoy is proud to be part of the corps. “It always feels great being part of a good defence,” he said. “We have some great talent here and we knew that we had a defence that could go a really long way during the season.It’s all about the chemistry, some guys haven’t played since 2019 but we built that chemistry during the season. We trust each other and do our jobs. This is a really great defence and I’m proud to be part of it.”
While the regular season is in the books Dequoy isn’t reflecting on his rookie campaign because there’s still more work to be done. “It’s the end of the season but for us it doesn’t feel like it,” he said. “Our focus is on the playoffs. I want to experience that and I’d love to be playing football in December.”
