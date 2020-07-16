Delta draws with Laurentien in LSEQ opener

It was a spirited battle between the U15 F AA Laurentien Mistral and Laval Delta last Sunday evening on the Montmorency pitch during week one of the Ligue de Soccer Élite du Quebec (LSEQ). The season opener for the two squads ended in a 2-2 draw as the visiting Mistral rallied in the second half from a 2-0 deficit. “The team played a very good technical game,” Delta coach Kamel Bousmaha said. “The conditioning is not quite there yet and it was difficult in this heat.” Another factor is that Delta started the campaign with four players on the sidelines due to injuries. “We had four call-ups from the U 14 team,” coach Bousmaha said. “It was a good start you had last year’s league champions (Mistral) playing the Laval champions, it was an intense game.” The two sides were evenly matched sharing time in midfield, then making the occasional venture into the attacking third. Delta keeper Laurie-Anne Leduc and her Laurentien counterpart Maude Labonte held the attackers in check. Delta opened the scoring in the 36th minute of play when a foul in the box sent Anais Stephen to the spot for a penalty kick. Stephen made no mistake as she confidently stepped into the ball, sending it to the top right corner that allowed the home side to carry a 1-0 lead at the half. Play had barely resumed in the second half when a strong run by Angelie Turrin down the left side saw her deliver a strike that produced a rebound off Labonte that found Stephen on the right of the box. Stephen accepted the ball and sent it inside the left post for a 2-0 Delta advantage. The Mistral pressed following that goal and was rewarded in the 56th minute when Anais Bujold-Samson sent a ball to Charline Massy, who was undefended in Delta’s box. Massy quickly converted the pass, beating Leduc to make it a one goal game. The goal of the game was the equalizer as Laurentien’s Emy Lepage was awarded a direct free kick from 28 yards out towards the left sideline. Lepage delivered an arching ball that found the top right corner making it a 2-2 contest with six minutes remaining. Time ran down before either squad could notch a game winning tally.
Delta draws with Laurentien in LSEQ opener
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Exploring Canada series: Yukon
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
- Delta draws with Laurentien in LSEQ opener
- Former McGill defenseman Nathanael Halbert signs on with Rocket
- Pet Talk: Keeping your pup cool in summer
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Drive-ins reign during days of distancing
- Judgement Calls: Episode 8 - "Play Ball” for the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League
Most Popular
Articles
- Jessica Brownstein Mulroney and the temper of our times
- Beloved sleepaway camp transforms into family retreat in light of COVID
- Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat
- ‘1984’ today? Non merci M. Legault!
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- More than a Weekend Game Plan: Matthew Ross lands new post at B’nai Brith Canada
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Anti-Semitism did not go into lockdown
- TSN 690 withstood the storm and the return to "must listening" is back
- What To Do: Outdoor things to do in and near Montreal this summer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Canadians call to end the plastic disaster (2)
- Mr. Trudeau, lift border restrictions for cottage owners (1)
- Filmmakers Nerenberg and Sheehan take a look at the climate crisis like nobody has before (1)
- Record-breaking heatwave continues for Quebec (1)
- City worker finds human remains in NDG (1)
- Thanks a Bunch! (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Jessica Brownstein Mulroney and the temper of our times
- Beloved sleepaway camp transforms into family retreat in light of COVID
- Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat
- ‘1984’ today? Non merci M. Legault!
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- More than a Weekend Game Plan: Matthew Ross lands new post at B’nai Brith Canada
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Anti-Semitism did not go into lockdown
- TSN 690 withstood the storm and the return to "must listening" is back
- What To Do: Outdoor things to do in and near Montreal this summer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Canadians call to end the plastic disaster (2)
- Mr. Trudeau, lift border restrictions for cottage owners (1)
- Filmmakers Nerenberg and Sheehan take a look at the climate crisis like nobody has before (1)
- Record-breaking heatwave continues for Quebec (1)
- City worker finds human remains in NDG (1)
- Thanks a Bunch! (1)
Online Poll
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.