Delayed start to the season in the U18 AAA Hockey League

“It’s déjà vu all over again,” as the late, great Hall of Fame Yankee Yogi Berra said. This time around it is the Ligue de développement du hockey M18 AAA du Québec (LDHM18AAAQ) that is experiencing that phenomenon. The good news is that this should be the only blip in getting a season in following last year’s pandemic on again off again on and off campaign.
On Monday the executive committee of the LDHM18AAAQ decided to delay the start of the season for its teams by one week. This means that instead of starting its activities today (Thursday Sept. 2), league play will launch on Thursday, September 9. The seven games that were scheduled for this opening weekend will be rescheduled into the regular season campaign.
“With the announcements and details on the vaccine passport last week, we hope to have updates next week on the number of participants fully vaccinated,” Yanick Gagné, general manager of the LDHM18AAAQ said. “We are postponing our start of the season to give us the chance to start with regular rosters. Postponing the start of the season by a week will allow us to put everything in place for a normal start to the season. The team rosters were finalized yesterday (Sunday, Aug. 29) so the players will be able to train together. Our players will also be able to focus on back to school and take advantage of the Labor Day weekend to spend time with their family. It gives the players a bit of a break since they have been on the ice since August 2. ”
At this point team personnel throughout the league is 100 percent fully vaccinated. The players’ rate of vaccination is close to 100 percent.
The opening match will feature the Cantonniers de Magog against the Phénix from College Esther-Blondin with a 7 p.m. puck drop at the Multiglace Center in Lachenaie.
The Laval-Montreal Rousseau-Royal will host the Jonquière Élites on Friday night, Sept. 10 at Fleury Arena with a 7pm game time.
(0) comments
