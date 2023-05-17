Defensive struggle ends in winning result for Royal West

The Royal West Academy Wildcats handed the Beaconsfield High School Bisons a 13-0 defeat in a defensive struggle on the BHS field in GMAA Cadette girls’ flag football. There was only one offensive touchdown scored as the game winning points came early in the first quarter on pick six by the Wildcats’ defence.
With the Bisons working the field, they were positioned on the Wildcat 35 yard line. The snap set in motion a running play and Wildcat Calli Ciccotosto-Pawsey read the play perfectly. She raced into the backfield, stripped the ball and then with nothing but daylight between her and the goal line, Ciccotosto-Pawsey raced the distance for a 6-0 lead.
That score stood until late in the fourth quarter when Wildcat quarterback Sitara Dunkley dropped back showed pass then broke left for a 25 yard run to the Bison end zone. She then ran for the convert and made it a 13-0 match with three minutes to play. That meant that the BHS defence had played a rock solid game holding off the Wildcat advances through 57 minutes of game time. The Bisons’ defenders forced punts, turnover on downs and Tara Panahi had an interception to snuff out a Royal West drive.
BHS had their best extended series following that late major by the Wildcats as quarterback Alessia La Serra marched her squad down the field. Timely passes and running plays along with a couple of Royal West Infractions brought the Bisons down to the Wildcat one yard line. On the final play of the game, looking to break the shutout, Raya Salam intercepted La Serra’s pass in the Royal West end zone to bring the game to a close. That was Salam’s third snatch of a BHS pass of the day. Nicole Motta also had an interception in the Wildcats’ win.
