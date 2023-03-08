Dedication and determination earns Provincial silver for LSL U19 AA squad

It was mission accomplished for the players and coaches of the Lac St. Louis U19 AA ringette squad as they earned the silver medals at the Ringette Provincial Championships in front of their faithful fans at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex last Sunday. The silver finish has a real shine to it as Lac St. Louis has punched their tickets to Saskatchewan to take part in the Canadian Ringette Championships“They did amazing,” Lac St. Louis head coach Megan Sanders said. “They played seven games all weekend and left it all out on the ice.We are very happy and excited that we will go to the Nationals to represent Quebec.””
Rive-Sud scored once in the first, another in the second and an insurance tally in the third.Lac St. Louis played a solid game but came up against a tight defensive triangle and a spot on game by Rive-Sud goalie Annabelle Sylvestre.
Lac goalie Clelia Pencet kept her team in the hunt with numerous quality saves. “She did today, she did all weekend,” coach Sanders said. “She is all heart and really played well.” Elizabeth Mallais scored the shutout buster and had LSL within one of Rive-Sud wither goal with 32 seconds to go. Her tally was a superb effort as she was breaking to the net from the left Malltais was taken down and as she was falling got off her shot that beat Sylvestre.
That final pitted the top two teams from Quebec in the League Elite Ringuette du Quebec (LERQ) and gave Lac St. Louis the opportunity to avenge the 5-4 loss to Rive-Sud in the preliminary round. That was not to be as Rive-Sud scored a 3-1 win over Lac St. Louis to claim the championship and earn a berth at the Nationals. “They are a very strong opponent,” she said. “They played a great game to earn the championship.”
What set the team on this mission was a disappointing finish to last season’s Provincials where they were eliminated from medal contention following a heartbreaking loss to Outaouais in a sudden death game. That primed the team to work even harder leading up to and into the 2022-2023 campaign.
That not only included physical and technical preparation but the team worked with Peak Performance to sharpen their mental toughness in dealing with pressure and adversity. “I think that was really key for them,” she said. “That was what helped them to manage their stress and the way they managed their confidence. It really made a difference this year.”
The road to the medal round saw Lac St. Louis win four of five games. That loss was to the top seed Rive-Sud, a tight 5-4 defeat as Rive-Sud went on to an undefeated opening round. The Lac Pack took opened with a 7-0 win over BLL, got some payback for last season’s loss with a 3-0 win over Outaouais, slipped past Quebec 3-2 and rebounded from the Rive-Sud loss to win 3-2 against Laurentides. In the Bronze game with the winner advancing to the title tilt, Lac St. Louis handled Quebec as they punched their ticket with a 6-2 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.