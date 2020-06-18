Cycling Canada calendar update

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cycling Canada and our provincial and territorial cycling associations have been committed to making decisions in the interest of ensuring a safe sporting environment for our members and participants at all levels and in all parts of the country. While there are now varying signs of improvement in the pandemic across the country and some provinces are beginning to carefully ease COVID-19 restrictions, we feel that it is prudent at this time to extend the list of cancelled or postponed events on the national calendar to include all events originally scheduled on or before July 31st.
As our provincial and territorial cycling associations work through progressive return-to-sport protocols with their respective provincial governments and health authorities, we are working diligently and collaboratively with all organizers and stakeholders to develop an updated calendar by June 19th which would include national calendar events to be hosted between August 1st and November 30th.
Cycling Canada will assess the viability and status of each of these events on a case-by-case basis in collaboration with the host province and local public health authorities. It must be emphasized that if we cannot definitively ensure the safety of our participants, volunteers and host communities we will not host such national calendar events.
We want to remind and encourage all members of our Canadian cycling community to consider the following core principles before organizing or engaging in any cycling activity:
• Any activity must respect the social and physical distancing recommendations currently in effect by the federal as well as the relevant provincial or local government authority
• Modify your activities to limit or eliminate contact between participants to the extent possible
• Limit your activities to small groups
• Limit or eliminate all occasions for congregation of parents or athletes/participants in parking lots or any other gathering areas
• Limit the use of any communal or shared equipment and avoid the sharing of equipment between participants if possible
• Ask each participant to bring hand sanitizer and regularly remind them to wash their hands
• Educate coaches to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19
• Ask participants under the age of 18 for a consent from a parent/guardian
• Inform yourself on the rules and recommendations issued by your Provincial Cycling Associations
For an up-to-date list of cancelled or postponed events on the national calendar, please consult the event list on the Cycling Canada website. For more information regarding Cycling Canada recommendations, please consult our COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions. sports@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.