Curling Canada now accepting 2021 For the Love of Curling scholarship applications

Young curlers with aspirations both on and off the ice can now apply for Curling Canada’s For the Love of Curling scholarship program to help make those dreams come true. The program will award 11 scholarships of $2,500 each to student curling athletes in Canada who best demonstrate athletic and academic prowess, along with community leadership and volunteerism. “What’s most fulfilling about awarding For the Love of Curling scholarships is seeing how over the years these recipients grow as competitors on the ice and as contributors in our society,” Curling Canada Board of Governors Chair and member of the scholarship selection committee Mitch Minken said. “It is incredible to see how far the recipients of this scholarship have progressed in their lives. We also look forward to seeing what this year’s 11 scholars will accomplish in the future.”
The selection committee will emphasize athletes who have competed at the provincial/territorial level or higher, who have maintained a good level of academic standing while showing a solid commitment to their community through involvement in leadership volunteer activities. Athletes must be under 24 years old as of Dec. 31, 2021, and have not previously received the scholarship. Applicants will write a personal essay that reflects on how being a curling athlete, and a member of their curling community has shaped who they are today; and how those experiences, connections and shared values continue to inspire their continued curling journey both on and off the ice.
Ten scholarships have been funded and awarded to young curlers through Curling Canada’s philanthropic programs and initiatives in previous years. This year, the Governor General’s Curling Club, an honourary society under the patronage of the Governor General of Canada since 1874 presents an 11th $2,500 scholarship, financially supported by donations from its membership.
“The Governor General’s Curling Club has, as its membership, those who have served our sport with accomplishment and distinction locally, provincially and nationally,” said Governor General’s Curling Club President Mrs. Pat B. Reid. “Just as our efforts have helped our sport grow over an extended time, equally the sport of Curling has profoundly enriched the lives of our members. It is thus our Members’ pleasure and privilege to sponsor a curling scholarship for a young talented, aspiring student-athlete, to support the development of his/her educational and curling goals and to promote the next generation of leadership for our sport.”
The application process runs until June 30, 2021. For more information, or to apply, visit: www.curling.ca/scholarship2021
