Without a person in the room, the 16th annual Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast raised over $275,000 for the Seniors in Crisis program through a virtual experience. Originally slated for March 29th, the pandemic postponed the event while organizers looked how to make the event happen. With the backing of their dedicated sponsors the breakfast took place on Sunday June 28 co-hosted by The Suburban‘s Mike Cohen and legendary broadcaster Rodger Brulotte. Co-chairs Michael Wagen, Bram Naimer and honorary chair Cookie Lazarus and their team had the event unfold on You Tube just as it would have happened. Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec market, TD Bank Group, was the Guest of Honour, McGill University medical school graduate, NFL Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard and Super Bowl LIV champion Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was recognized as Sports Personality of the Year, former MLB pitcher Bill” Spaceman” Lee recieved the Expos Legend Award and veteran sports journalist Pat Hickey was the Larry Fredericks Media Award recipient. Joining in were Nick Suzuki of the Habs, Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Guy Carbonneau and teammate Chris Nilan, Montreal Alouettes’ GM Danny Maciocia and artistic Olympic artistic swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau. “Now more than ever the Cummings Centre’s mission is essential to the community,” Sylvie Demers said. “Its volunteers are doing an extraordinary job at bringing the mission to life.” For Dr. Duvernay-Tardif this was a continuation of a whirlwind that began following Kansas City’s victory at the Super Bowl. “A lot of things happened following the Super Bowl that is really inconceivable right now,” Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said. “We’re going through a pandemic, this is serious, and this is way bigger than me, way bigger than football. How can I help? “He jumped right in, not as a doctor, “I was an orderly, a nurse, whatever I was needed to do,” He said. “It was a really challenging experience for me but a really rich experience and a sad and challenging one but I’m really glad I did it.” On accepting his award as Sports Personality he noted, “I had the chance to attend the event a couple of years ago, it was awesome. It’s beautiful to see what a bunch of people can do when they come together and it’s (Seniors in Crisis) an awesome project.” Expos ’Legend recipient Bill Lee held court with a variety of stories, several which drew audible laughs from interviewer Mitch Melnick of TSN 690. When asked what was his best memory of being with the Expos? Lee replied,” Doing all these fundraisers. I love the Cummings Centre, I love Montreal. Thank God I was traded; I got a lovely daughter and a lovely wife out of it.” The event can be found on You Tube to enjoy and donations can be made by going to cummingscentre.org.

